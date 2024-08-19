Police are appealing for witnesses after three people die in multi-vehicle crash in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have died after a multi-vehicle crash in Derbyshire

Police were called to reports of the collision on the A53 Buxton to Leek road just outside Buxton at around 9.45am yesterday (Sunday 18 August). The collision involved three Ducati motorbikes, a van and a car.

A Derbyshire police statement said: “Three motorcyclists, all men in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their families are aware and our thoughts with them.

“The driver of the van, and two people from the car, were also taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage.”

If you can help with the investigation, you can contact police, using any of the following methods, quoting the reference 24*492531: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.