Police appealing for information after spate of car thefts in North Derbyshire

Three Suzuki Jimny vehicles have been stolen in recent weeks in North Derbyshire. The first theft happened sometime between January 14 and January 17 in Renishaw, when a blue 4x4 was stolen from a field behind the Blacksmiths Arms pub, in Barbers Row.

The second, in Killamarsh, happened between 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 9 and 9am the following day, when a red Jimny was stolen from a property in Mansfield Road.

The latest incident happened in Sheffield Road, Killamarsh, at around 9pm on Tuesday, February 22. Another blue Jimny was taken from the driveway of a home there.

At this stage, the incidents are not being formally linked, but it is believed that criminals could be travelling into the area from South Yorkshire and investigations spanning the two force areas are underway. Officers have asked anyone who owns a Suzuki Jimny in the area to remain vigilant.

Drivers are being reminded to leave their vehicles locked and alarmed if possible. Officers are recommending that residents consider investing in CCTV or security gates, and use either steering wheel or pedal locks.

Motorists are also being encouraged to fit tracking systems or after-market approved immobilisers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference 22*108823:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – message their contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form

Phone – call 101