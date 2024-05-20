Police appeal to track down owners of caravan left illegally at Derbyshire car park
and live on Freeview channel 276
The caravan was abandoned in the main car park of Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on the evening of Monday, May 13.
Officers have now shared images of the caravan captured by members of the public and appealed for help to find the owners.
Anyone who knows who may be responsible for leaving the vehicle behind is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below, quoting reference number 1206 - 130524.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.