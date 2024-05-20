Police appeal to track down owners of caravan left illegally at Derbyshire car park

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th May 2024, 12:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Officers are appealing for help to track down owners of a caravan left near a country park.

The caravan was abandoned in the main car park of Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on the evening of Monday, May 13.

Officers have now shared images of the caravan captured by members of the public and appealed for help to find the owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who knows who may be responsible for leaving the vehicle behind is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below, quoting reference number 1206 - 130524.

The caravan was abandoned in the main car park of Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on the evening of Monday, May 13.The caravan was abandoned in the main car park of Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on the evening of Monday, May 13.
The caravan was abandoned in the main car park of Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on the evening of Monday, May 13.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.