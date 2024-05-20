Police appeal to track down owners of caravan left illegally at Derbyshire car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers are appealing for help to track down owners of a caravan left near a country park.

The caravan was abandoned in the main car park of Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre on the evening of Monday, May 13.

Officers have now shared images of the caravan captured by members of the public and appealed for help to find the owners.

Anyone who knows who may be responsible for leaving the vehicle behind is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below, quoting reference number 1206 - 130524.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.