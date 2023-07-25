Police appeal to trace woman who may have important information on attack at supermarket in Derbyshire town centre

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of an assault at the Tesco store in High Street, Heanor – just after 12.05pm on Monday, June 5.

A woman entered the store and acted aggressively towards staff, threatening to attack them before assaulting a member of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of their investigation, the force have today released two CCTV images of a woman that officers want to talk to in connection with the incident – as she may have important information which can help with their enquiries.

This is the woman who officers believe may hold vital information that could assist with their investigation.

If you know the woman in the images, or you witnessed what happened, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*342260:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101