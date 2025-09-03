Police appeal to trace woman in connection with incident at shop in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 09:52 BST
Officers have called on the public to help them identify a woman as they investigate an alleged offence at a shop in Derbyshire.

The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a shop theft at the Co-op store on Main Road, Renishaw – which occurred between 7.25pm and 7.30pm on August 30.

Most Popular

Officers have released an image of a woman that they wish to identify as part of their investigation, and are appealing for any information that will assist with their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you need to contact the police, use one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000513410:

This is the woman that officers wish to identify.placeholder image
This is the woman that officers wish to identify.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice