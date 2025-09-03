Police appeal to trace woman in connection with incident at shop in Derbyshire
The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a shop theft at the Co-op store on Main Road, Renishaw – which occurred between 7.25pm and 7.30pm on August 30.
Officers have released an image of a woman that they wish to identify as part of their investigation, and are appealing for any information that will assist with their enquiries.
If you need to contact the police, use one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25000513410:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.