Police appeal to trace woman after concern for safety at Derbyshire McDonald’s
A polce spokesperson said: “We were called by a member of the public who was concerned about the welfare of a customer inside the fast-food restaurant in Derby Road, Clay Cross.
As part of their inquiries, officers have now released an image of a woman who may have information that could help.
“Please note: the woman shown in the image is a potential witness and not a suspect in a crime. There was also no crime reported at the McDonald’s.
“The woman is white, with blonde hair, and was wearing a distinctive jacket and carrying a rucksack. She was at the McDonald’s on the evening of Wednesday 27 August.”
Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire using one of the below methods, quoting incident 1128 of August 27:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/