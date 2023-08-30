Police appeal to trace Volkswagen Golf GTI car stolen during Derbyshire burglary

The grey VW Golf was stolen during a burglary at a property in Somerleyton Drive, Ilkeston just before 2pm on Tuesday, August 15. Officers have now released an image of the Golf, in a bid to trace it.

The car, which has a distinctive red band across the front, has a registraion plate starting with MV14 – but could be on cloned plates.

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the burglary incident. Patrick Harty, 18, of Cross Green, Leeds, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on August 17, when he was further remanded in custody.

Robert Spaven, 21, of Middleton, Leeds, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 17 August when the case was adjourned to a future date.

Bradley Barker, 24, of Hunslet, Leeds, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 17 August when the case was adjourned to a future date.

A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Anyone who has seen any vehicles matching the description of the grey VW Golf GTI is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23*506352:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page; Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact; Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use the online contact form or Phone – call 101