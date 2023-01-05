Police appeal to trace victim after assault outside Derbyshire nightclub

Video footage of an incident outside the MooMoo club in St James’ Street, Derby circulated online last month – showing a group arguing with door staff.

Recorded on December 27, the video shows a man being hit in the head and knocked to the ground, and officers would like to speak to the victim about the incident.

The victim is thought to be in his late teens with dark hair, and was wearing jeans, a dark jacket with a furry hood and light coloured trainers.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

If you know who the victim is or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*756511:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

