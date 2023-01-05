Police appeal to trace victim after assault outside Derbyshire nightclub
Officers are appealing for the victim of an assault at a Derbyshire nightclub – videos of which were shared online – to come forward.
Video footage of an incident outside the MooMoo club in St James’ Street, Derby circulated online last month – showing a group arguing with door staff.
Recorded on December 27, the video shows a man being hit in the head and knocked to the ground, and officers would like to speak to the victim about the incident.
The victim is thought to be in his late teens with dark hair, and was wearing jeans, a dark jacket with a furry hood and light coloured trainers.
READ THIS: Derbyshire council begins new eviction proceedings against unauthorised Traveller encampment
If you know who the victim is or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*756511:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.