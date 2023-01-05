News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace victim after assault outside Derbyshire nightclub

Officers are appealing for the victim of an assault at a Derbyshire nightclub – videos of which were shared online – to come forward.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

Video footage of an incident outside the MooMoo club in St James’ Street, Derby circulated online last month – showing a group arguing with door staff.

Recorded on December 27, the video shows a man being hit in the head and knocked to the ground, and officers would like to speak to the victim about the incident.

The victim is thought to be in his late teens with dark hair, and was wearing jeans, a dark jacket with a furry hood and light coloured trainers.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
If you know who the victim is or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*756511:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.