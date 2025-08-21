Police appeal to trace two women in connection with attack at Derbyshire pub

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Five Lamps pub in Duffield Road, Derby – at 11.25pm on Friday, July 25.

A force spokesperson said: “Two women who were in the pub became aggressive towards a man around the time that the pub was closing.

“One pushed a glass towards the victim’s face and the second threw a glass at him. The victim was left with cuts to his face and arms.

“We have now released CCTV images of two women we would like to speak to in relation to the incident. They are both described as being aged in their mid-30s. One had long, brown hair in a ponytail and was wearing a floral type dress and sandals. The other woman had mid-length to long mousey brown or blonde hair and was wearing a green jumper.

“We appreciate the images are grainy but there were a number of other people in the pub around the time of the incident and we are hoping they may recognise the women from the pictures and come forward.”

If you can identify these woman, or you have any information in relation to the incident, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 25*438663:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Pub attack Derbyshire Police have called for the public's help to trace the women pictured here. Photo: Derbyshire Police