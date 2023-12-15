Derbyshire Police have called on the public to help them locate two men in connection with an incident.

Officers are investigating an incident that occurred between October 28 and October 29 in Langley Mill.

A force spokesperson said: “A vehicle parked on Cromford Road was allegedly stolen before then going on to commit further offences in the vehicle.

“We are keen to speak to the two people in the picture in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”

These are the two men that officers wish to trace.

Anyone who recognises these men, or those with further information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*627124:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101