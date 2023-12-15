Police appeal to trace two men in connection with Derbyshire incident
Officers are investigating an incident that occurred between October 28 and October 29 in Langley Mill.
A force spokesperson said: “A vehicle parked on Cromford Road was allegedly stolen before then going on to commit further offences in the vehicle.
“We are keen to speak to the two people in the picture in connection with the incident, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”
Anyone who recognises these men, or those with further information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23*627124:
