Police appeal to trace three individuals as they investigate series of Derbyshire town centre incidents

Officers are investigating a series of incidents between Christmas Eve and December 27 last year in Derby city centre.

As part of that investigation, they have issued an image of three people they wish to locate – who may have important information regarding one of the robberies.

The incident happened just after 3.45am on Christmas Day, outside the Holiday Inn – Riverlights on Morledge.

These are the people that officers wish to trace.

A teenage boy has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incidents as enquiries continue.

If you can help identify these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 22000753418:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101