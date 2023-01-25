Police appeal to trace three individuals as they investigate series of Derbyshire town centre incidents
Derbyshire Police have urged the public to help them find three people in connection with a town centre robbery.
Officers are investigating a series of incidents between Christmas Eve and December 27 last year in Derby city centre.
As part of that investigation, they have issued an image of three people they wish to locate – who may have important information regarding one of the robberies.
The incident happened just after 3.45am on Christmas Day, outside the Holiday Inn – Riverlights on Morledge.
A teenage boy has been arrested and bailed in connection with the incidents as enquiries continue.
If you can help identify these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 22000753418:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.