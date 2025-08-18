Police appeal to trace teenagers after incident that left war memorial damaged in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public’s help to trace a group of teenagers after a war memorial in a Derbyshire town was targeted by vandals.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident of criminal damage at The Slopes, Terrace Road, Buxton – which saw a war monument damaged after around 4.40am on July 19.

A team spokesperson said: “We are appealing for help to identify the three people pictured here, who we would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that these images are of low quality, but we hope someone may have information or may have seen the group of three teenage girls. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have other CCTV footage from the area at that time.”

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Anyone with information can contact the team using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25*448007:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.