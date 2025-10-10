Police appeal to trace potential witnesses after Derbyshire incident that saw altercation break out and firearm discharged

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people who may have witnessed an incident in Chaddesden, Derby.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of an altercation and discharge of a firearm in Cowsley Road on July 16.

“We are now keen to speak to the two people pictured here in connection with the incident, which occurred between 12.37pm and 1.30pm, as they may have information which could help with our investigation.

We appreciate the images are not of the best quality but if you are one of the men pictured, or you know who they are, contact us using any of the below methods.”

You can report any information to the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*416531:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Police appeal This is the first potential witness that Derbyshire Police wish to speak to. Photo: Derbyshire Police