Police appeal to trace pictured man after incident in Derbyshire village

The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred in the Leabrooks area – and have issued an image of a man they are trying to locate.

Officers believe he may be able to provide information which will help their enquiries – and it is thought he may live locally.

Officers are attempting to locate this man.

If this is you, or if you recognise the man in the picture, please contact Derbyshire Police using the methods below, quoting reference number 22*307594.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101