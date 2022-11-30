Police appeal to trace pictured man after incident in Derbyshire village
Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace following an incident in a Derbyshire village.
The Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident that occurred in the Leabrooks area – and have issued an image of a man they are trying to locate.
Officers believe he may be able to provide information which will help their enquiries – and it is thought he may live locally.
If this is you, or if you recognise the man in the picture, please contact Derbyshire Police using the methods below, quoting reference number 22*307594.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.