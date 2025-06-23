Police have called on the public to help them trace two women after a trolley filled with groceries was stolen from a busy Chesterfield supermarket.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that took place at the Sainsbury’s store in Rother Way, Chesterfield – at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 27.

A force spokesperson said: “We have released images of two women we would like to speak to in relation to a theft from a supermarket in Chesterfield.

“Two women with a shopping trolley loaded with groceries left the supermarket without paying. They put the goods into a blue BMW estate car and drove off at speed.

Those with information should contact Derbyshire Police.

“If you know the women pictured here, or have any information about the incident, please get in touch.”

Any information can be reported to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*306974:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.