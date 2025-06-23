Police appeal to trace pair in connection with theft from Chesterfield supermarket – which saw BMW speed away from scene
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft that took place at the Sainsbury’s store in Rother Way, Chesterfield – at around 7.45pm on Tuesday, May 27.
A force spokesperson said: “We have released images of two women we would like to speak to in relation to a theft from a supermarket in Chesterfield.
“Two women with a shopping trolley loaded with groceries left the supermarket without paying. They put the goods into a blue BMW estate car and drove off at speed.
“If you know the women pictured here, or have any information about the incident, please get in touch.”
Any information can be reported to the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*306974:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.