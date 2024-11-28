Police appeal to trace pair in connection with theft from chemist in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 28th Nov 2024, 09:51 BST

Officers have launched an appeal to trace a pair in connection with a theft from a Derbyshire chemist.

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a theft from the Hurst Chemist on Ripley High Street.

The incident occurred on October 31, and officers are attempting to locate the two pictured men in connection with the theft.

Residents were reminded that these individuals could either be potential suspects or witnesses.

These are the two men that officers wish to locate.

If you can help, contact the force using any of the methods below, quoting crime reference number 24*651470:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

