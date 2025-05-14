Police appeal to trace pair in connection with incident at Derbyshire Co-op store

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 10:02 BST
Officers have launched an investigation into an incident at a Derbyshire Co-op store – and have called on the public to help them trace two individuals.

Officers from the Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of theft from the Co-op store on Main Road in Renishaw.

As part of their enquiries into the incident, which occurred between 4.00pm and 4.05pm on May 9, officers have released images of two people they wish to identify as their investigation moves forward.

If you can help trace the pictured individuals, or have any other information concerning the incident, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25000269691:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

These are the individuals that officers wish to trace.

1. Police appeal

Photo: Derbyshire Police

Those with information are encouraged to contact Derbyshire Police.

2. Police appeal

Photo: Derbyshire Police

