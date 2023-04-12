Police appeal to trace pair after woman attacked in Derbyshire town centre takeaway

At 3.30am on Sunday, March 12, a woman was attacked in the Norfolk Pizza takeaway in Norfolk Street, Glossop.

The victim was punched in the face and was left with swelling following the assault.

Today, officers have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to – as they may have important information regarding the incident.

These are the individuals that officers wish to locate.

If you can identify the man and woman pictured here, you witnessed the attack or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*151620:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

