Police appeal to trace pair after theft from Sainsbury’s store in Derbyshire town

Officers have called on the public to aid their efforts to locate two men in connection with a theft from a Derbyshire Sainsbury’s store.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a shop theft which occurred at the Sainsbury’s store in Melbourne. The alleged theft took place at 5.20pm on March 2.

Officers have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with this incident. Residents were reminded by the force that these photos could be of both potential suspects or witnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police tackle problem parking and people starting fires across Peak District

Most Popular
These are the men that officers wish to locate.These are the men that officers wish to locate.
These are the men that officers wish to locate.

If you are able to identify either of these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*128291:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.