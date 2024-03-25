Police appeal to trace pair after theft from Sainsbury’s store in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police are investigating reports of a shop theft which occurred at the Sainsbury’s store in Melbourne. The alleged theft took place at 5.20pm on March 2.
Officers have released images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with this incident. Residents were reminded by the force that these photos could be of both potential suspects or witnesses.
If you are able to identify either of these individuals, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*128291:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.