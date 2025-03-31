Police appeal to trace off-road biker who “made quick getaway” from officer near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched an appeal to trace an off-road biker who evaded an officer near Chesterfield.

Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to locate an off-road biker who was spotted by an officer this weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “Anyone recognise this person or motorbike that was seen in Monkey Hollow Woods, New Tupton – at around 12.00pm on Saturday, March 29?

“They made a quick getaway after coming face to face with a Safer Neighbourhood Team officer while they were conducting patrols in the area.

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

“Luckily for him, our e-bike was not quite quick enough to keep up but, we managed to get a good image of the bike and rider. If you know them, please get in touch.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.