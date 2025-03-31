Police appeal to trace off-road biker who “made quick getaway” from officer near Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 11:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have launched an appeal to trace an off-road biker who evaded an officer near Chesterfield.

Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to locate an off-road biker who was spotted by an officer this weekend.

A team spokesperson said: “Anyone recognise this person or motorbike that was seen in Monkey Hollow Woods, New Tupton – at around 12.00pm on Saturday, March 29?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They made a quick getaway after coming face to face with a Safer Neighbourhood Team officer while they were conducting patrols in the area.

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.This is the individual that officers wish to locate.
This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

“Luckily for him, our e-bike was not quite quick enough to keep up but, we managed to get a good image of the bike and rider. If you know them, please get in touch.”

You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice