Police appeal to trace off-road biker who “made quick getaway” from officer near Chesterfield
Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team are attempting to locate an off-road biker who was spotted by an officer this weekend.
A team spokesperson said: “Anyone recognise this person or motorbike that was seen in Monkey Hollow Woods, New Tupton – at around 12.00pm on Saturday, March 29?
“They made a quick getaway after coming face to face with a Safer Neighbourhood Team officer while they were conducting patrols in the area.
“Luckily for him, our e-bike was not quite quick enough to keep up but, we managed to get a good image of the bike and rider. If you know them, please get in touch.”
You can contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.