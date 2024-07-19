Police appeal to trace missing teenager with links to Derbyshire – who may be with man wanted for arrest

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:29 GMT
Officers are calling on the public to help their efforts to trace a missing teenager with links to a Derbyshire town – who may be with a 20-year-old wanted for arrest.

Sussex Police are increasingly concerned for missing Macey Taylor from Bognor. Officers believe she may be with 20-year-old Billy Ross, who is wanted for arrest.

Both Macey and Ross are known to travel together on the rail network and have links to Ilkeston in Derbyshire.

Macey, 16, was last seen at her home address on June 7 at around 10.00am. She is described as being 5’6” and has long, dark hair.

They also have connections to Leicester, Braintree, Sittingbourne, London Bridge, King’s Cross and Redhill in Surrey.

If you see the pair, please do not approach them but call 999 immediately, quoting serial number 560 of 11/07.

