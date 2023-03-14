Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft from the Aldi store on Sheffield Road, Dronfield – which took place at 8.10pm on February 23.

Officers have released images of two men they wish to trace in connection with this incident – and said that these could be potential suspects or witnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is one of the men that officers wish to locate.

Anybody who recognises these individuals is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*116975:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

This is the second man who police are trying to identify.

Phone – call 101

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad