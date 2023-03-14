Police appeal to trace men after incident at shop in Derbyshire town
Officers are urging the public to help them locate two men following a theft at a Derbyshire store.
Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft from the Aldi store on Sheffield Road, Dronfield – which took place at 8.10pm on February 23.
Officers have released images of two men they wish to trace in connection with this incident – and said that these could be potential suspects or witnesses.
Anybody who recognises these individuals is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*116975:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.