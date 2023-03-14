News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace men after incident at shop in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging the public to help them locate two men following a theft at a Derbyshire store.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT- 1 min read

Derbyshire Police are investigating a theft from the Aldi store on Sheffield Road, Dronfield – which took place at 8.10pm on February 23.

Officers have released images of two men they wish to trace in connection with this incident – and said that these could be potential suspects or witnesses.

This is one of the men that officers wish to locate.
Anybody who recognises these individuals is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*116975:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

This is the second man who police are trying to identify.
Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.