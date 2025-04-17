Police appeal to trace man who smashed Chesterfield shop door and fled scene on e-scooter

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 13:39 BST
Police have called on the public to help them trace a man who smashed a shop door in Chesterfield and fled the scene on an e-scooter.

The incident occurred at a business along Foljambe Road in Chesterfield, at around 1.50pm on Wednesday, April 2.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man in an orange tracksuit, riding on an electric scooter, stopped outside the AP Convenience Store and kicked a door. This caused the glass door to smash, before the man then rode away from the scene.

“Officers are now appealing for any members of the public with information to please come forward. We have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in relation to the incident.”

This is the man that officers wish to speak to in connection with the incident.This is the man that officers wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
If you can help identify the pictured man or you have any further information, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*191055:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

