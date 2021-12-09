Police appeal to trace man over Chesterfield bar attack

The incident happened at around 6.55pm on November 20 in Aruba bar, Corporation Street.

A woman was punched in the face by a man, after she had intervened in a disagreement between him and another man and woman in the bar.

Officers would like to trace the man pictured as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police would like to speak with this man about the incident in Aruba bar.

If you recognise the man, or have any other information about this incident, contact PC Katie Thompson, quoting reference 21*678251, using the following methods.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/

Phone – call police on 101.