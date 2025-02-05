Police appeal to trace man in connection with theft from Tesco supermarket in Derbyshire town
Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident involving theft from the Tesco store on Rutland Street, Ilkeston – which took place at around 2.15pm on January 28.
A team spokesperson said: “We believe the person shown in this image may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise him or have any information which could help us trace him?”
If you can assist with the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*57503:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.