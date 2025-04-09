Police appeal to trace man in connection with series of shop thefts from Asda store in Derbyshire town

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating repeated shop thefts from the Asda store on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston – which reportedly took place on April 1.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the person shown in these image may be able to assist with our enquiries. Do you recognise him or have any information which could help us trace him?”

If you can assist with the investigation, contact the team using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*189777:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

