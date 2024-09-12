Police appeal to trace man in connection with series of incidents in Derbyshire town – dating back 16 months

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officers are attempting to trace a man as they investigate a number of incidents in a Derbyshire town over the last 16 months

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of shop thefts in the town – that have taken place between May 2023 and the present day.

A team spokesperson said: “We have issued an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to shop thefts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We believe the male shown in this image may be able to assist with our investigation into these incidents. Do you recognise the man?”

This is the man that officers wish to trace.placeholder image
This is the man that officers wish to trace.

READ THIS: "I was £80,000 in debt but still couldn’t give up my gambling addiction" - how Chesterfield gambler turned his life around

If you can help officers with their enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*208135:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice