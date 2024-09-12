Officers are attempting to trace a man as they investigate a number of incidents in a Derbyshire town over the last 16 months

The Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a series of shop thefts in the town – that have taken place between May 2023 and the present day.

A team spokesperson said: “We have issued an image of a man we would like to speak to in connection to shop thefts.

“We believe the male shown in this image may be able to assist with our investigation into these incidents. Do you recognise the man?”

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

If you can help officers with their enquiries, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 24*208135:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.