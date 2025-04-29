Police appeal to trace man in connection with series of burglaries near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a man in connection with a number of burglaries near Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police have reported a spike in burglaries across the Inkersall area, and are currently investigating a number of incidents involving break-ins.

A force spokesperson said: “There has been an increase in house burglaries in the area recently and officers believe one man could be responsible for them.

“He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 50, who is tall and with a broad build. The man is known to carry out burglaries whilst wearing a snood to cover his face, along with a cloth and a loose-fitted hat.

“We appreciate these pictures are grainy, but we hope someone might recognise the man and get in touch with us. We have been carrying out plain-clothes patrols, along with high-visibility patrols in the area, and these will continue.”

Anyone with information about the pictured man can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*228119:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.