Police appeal to trace man in connection with series of burglaries near Chesterfield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Derbyshire Police have reported a spike in burglaries across the Inkersall area, and are currently investigating a number of incidents involving break-ins.
A force spokesperson said: “There has been an increase in house burglaries in the area recently and officers believe one man could be responsible for them.
“He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 50, who is tall and with a broad build. The man is known to carry out burglaries whilst wearing a snood to cover his face, along with a cloth and a loose-fitted hat.
“We appreciate these pictures are grainy, but we hope someone might recognise the man and get in touch with us. We have been carrying out plain-clothes patrols, along with high-visibility patrols in the area, and these will continue.”
Anyone with information about the pictured man can contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*228119:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.