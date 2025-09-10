Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident that saw property and vehicle damaged

The Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating an incident of criminal damage – which took place at 3.00pm on August 28 at Castle View, Langley Mill.

A team spokesperson said: “A male described as stocky and bald has allegedly damaged a vehicle and a property.

“We are releasing CCTV stills of a male we would like to speak to in relation to the incident, as he may have information which could help us with our investigation.

“Whilst the images are of poor quality, we hope that it will be sufficient for anyone who knows the male or saw someone around this time in the surrounding area.”

If you recognise the pictured man, or have any further information, contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000507522:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1 . Criminal damage appeal This is the man that officers wish to identify. Photo: Derbyshire Police