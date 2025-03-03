Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident at shop in Derbyshire

Officers have urged the public to help them trace a man in connection with an incident at a Derbyshire shop.

The Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of a theft from the Co-op store on Main Road, Renishaw – which took place between 2.55pm and 3.10pm on February 27.

Officers have released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the incident, and have called for any witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information that might aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25000117442:

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.