Police appeal to trace man in connection with incident at Asda store in Derbyshire town

Police have launched an investigation into an incident at an Asda store in Derbyshire – and are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports of a theft from the Asda store on Heanor Road, Ilkeston – which took place at 6.30pm on January 5.

A team spokesperson said: “We believe the person shown in this image may be able to assist with our enquiries. We appreciate that the image isn't the best, but we are hopeful someone may identify him by his clothing. Do you recognise him or have any information which could help us trace them?”

If you can assist with the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*8501:

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.