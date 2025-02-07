Police appeal to trace man in connection with Derbyshire break-in

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a shed break-in at Morley – which occurred between 2.00am and 2.30am on Sunday, February 2.
A team spokesperson said: “Do you recognise the male in these images, or have you seen him? Did you notice anything suspicious in the area or do you have any information which could help with our enquiries?”
If you can assist officers with their investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*65121:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.