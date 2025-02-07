Police appeal to trace man in connection with Derbyshire break-in

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 10:52 BST
Police have released images of a man they wish to trace in connection with a Derbyshire break-in.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating a shed break-in at Morley – which occurred between 2.00am and 2.30am on Sunday, February 2.

A team spokesperson said: “Do you recognise the male in these images, or have you seen him? Did you notice anything suspicious in the area or do you have any information which could help with our enquiries?”

If you can assist officers with their investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*65121:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This is the man that officers wish to trace.

1. Police appeal

This is the man that officers wish to trace. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
This is the man that officers wish to trace.

2. Police appeal

This is the man that officers wish to trace. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
This is the man that officers wish to trace.

3. Police appeal

This is the man that officers wish to trace. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice