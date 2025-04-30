Police appeal to trace man after woman attacked at bar in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have called on the public to aid their efforts to trace a man in connection with an early-hours assault on a woman at a Derbyshire bar.

The incident occurred at the Black Rhino bar on Midland Road, Derby – between 1.00am and 2.00am on Monday, March 10.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A man reportedly tried to snatch a drinks tray away from the victim and then assaulted her. The woman was left with a cut to her hand and a bruised nose.

“The man involved was described as being white with tanned skin, a dark beard and dark eyes. It is believed he was with a group of people at the time.

This is the man that officers wish to trace in connection with the incident.

“As part of our investigation into the incident we have released a picture of a man we would like to speak to. We appreciate the picture is quite grainy, but we are hoping someone might recognise him. Anyone who knows who the man is, or those with any information about the incident, are asked to contact us.”

Information can be passed to the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*138611:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.