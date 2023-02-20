Police appeal to trace man after victim hospitalised following Chesterfield town centre assault

The incident took place outside the Aruba nightclub in Corporation Street at 10.30pm on February 5.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was confronted by an unknown man and then punched in the face. He suffered a broken nose and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now keen to speak to the pictured man, as he may have information which can help with their enquiries.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

Anyone who recognises the man, or those with information, are asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 23000075582:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

