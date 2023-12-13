Police appeal to trace man after car has windows smashed and tyres damaged in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged the public to help them trace a man in connection with an incident that saw a car damaged in a Derbyshire town.

On Sunday, November 5 at around 10.50pm, a man was seen smashing the windows and damaging the tyres of a white Vauxhall Corsa. The car was parked on Oxford Street in Ripley.

The man made off towards Wellington Street, and officers have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, 6ft tall and of large build. He was wearing a black puffer coat, dark coloured shoes and a black face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*686741:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101