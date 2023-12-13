News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Police appeal to trace man after car has windows smashed and tyres damaged in Derbyshire town

Officers have urged the public to help them trace a man in connection with an incident that saw a car damaged in a Derbyshire town.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 10:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, November 5 at around 10.50pm, a man was seen smashing the windows and damaging the tyres of a white Vauxhall Corsa. The car was parked on Oxford Street in Ripley.

The man made off towards Wellington Street, and officers have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as being of Asian appearance, 6ft tall and of large build. He was wearing a black puffer coat, dark coloured shoes and a black face covering.

Most Popular
This is the man that officers wish to trace.This is the man that officers wish to trace.
This is the man that officers wish to trace.

READ THIS: 14 members of Derbyshire drugs gang caught with 15kg heroin in a cat carrier jailed for more than 90 years

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 23*686741:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.