Police appeal to trace male seen “acting suspiciously” in Derbyshire town

A spokesperson for the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team said that “this male was seen going onto a driveway on CCTV” and “acting suspiciously.”

The incident took place overnight between Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17. Officers believe the pictured man may have been looking around for items to steal or clone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the man that officers wish to locate.

If you can help identify this man, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 268-170523:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101