Police appeal to trace male seen “acting suspiciously” in Derbyshire town
Officers are urging the public to help them locate the pictured male – after reports of suspicious behavour in a Derbyhsire town.
A spokesperson for the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team said that “this male was seen going onto a driveway on CCTV” and “acting suspiciously.”
The incident took place overnight between Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17. Officers believe the pictured man may have been looking around for items to steal or clone.
READ THIS: Teen has off-road bike seized and sent to crusher after trying to flee police in Derbyshire town
If you can help identify this man, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 268-170523:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.