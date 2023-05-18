News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace male seen “acting suspiciously” in Derbyshire town

Officers are urging the public to help them locate the pictured male – after reports of suspicious behavour in a Derbyhsire town.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th May 2023, 09:39 BST- 1 min read

A spokesperson for the Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team said that “this male was seen going onto a driveway on CCTV” and “acting suspiciously.”

The incident took place overnight between Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17. Officers believe the pictured man may have been looking around for items to steal or clone.

This is the man that officers wish to locate.This is the man that officers wish to locate.
If you can help identify this man, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 268-170523:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.