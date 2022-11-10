Police appeal to trace 'injured man' following reports of a fight in Derbyshire town market place

At around 1.20pm on Saturday, October 29 police were called to reports of a fight on the Market Place, near to Robert Ellis Estate Agents, in Long Eaton.

It is believed a man may have been injured, but despite enquiries by officers to trace him, he has never been found or come forward. Two men and a woman are thought to have been in the area around the time.

Officers would like to hear from anyone in the area between around 12.30pm and 1.30pm who may have witnessed the incident or have any information which could help with enquiries.

If you can help, you should contact on the details below, quoting reference 22000631232:

Facebook – send a private message to Police Facebook page

Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website – use several crime reporting tools on the website or online contact form

Phone – call 101