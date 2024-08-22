Police appeal to trace good samaritan who helped woman during attempted robbery in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 14:06 BST
Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to trace a good samaritan who came to the aid of a woman during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened on Thursday, August 8 – at around 8.30pm in King Street, Derby.

The victim was walking on King Street, along the road bridge over St Alkmund’s Way, when she was approached by a man who attempted to take her bag.

A force spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to a man who intervened, as he may be able to help with the investigation.

Those with any information surrounding the incident are urged to come forward.

”We are also keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along King Street at this time, who may have witnessed this – specifically anyone with dashcam footage.”

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24000472483:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.