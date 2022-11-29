Police appeal to trace eight men after Derbyshire pub attack leaves 67-year-old victim in critical condition

Officers were called to The Merlin on Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 8.35pm on Sunday, November 20.

A 67-year-old man was found injured in the car park and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Images have been released of several people that officers would like to speak to, who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

These are the men Derbyshire Police wish to trace.

The men are thought to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are one of the men in the pictures or you recognise someone, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*680400:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phone – call 101