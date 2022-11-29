Police appeal to trace eight men after Derbyshire pub attack leaves 67-year-old victim in critical condition
Police are urging the public to help them locate eight men in connection to a Derbyshire assault that left a 67-year-old in a critical condition.
Officers were called to The Merlin on Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 8.35pm on Sunday, November 20.
A 67-year-old man was found injured in the car park and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Images have been released of several people that officers would like to speak to, who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.
The men are thought to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.
If you are one of the men in the pictures or you recognise someone, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*680400:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.