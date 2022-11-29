News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police appeal to trace eight men after Derbyshire pub attack leaves 67-year-old victim in critical condition

Police are urging the public to help them locate eight men in connection to a Derbyshire assault that left a 67-year-old in a critical condition.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called to The Merlin on Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 8.35pm on Sunday, November 20.

A 67-year-old man was found injured in the car park and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Hide Ad

Images have been released of several people that officers would like to speak to, who they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

These are the men Derbyshire Police wish to trace.

Most Popular

The men are thought to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.

READ THIS: Chesterfield couple shocked to discover mystery white powder and tobacco - inside Poundland gift box

Hide Ad

If you are one of the men in the pictures or you recognise someone, please contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*680400:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Hide Ad

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.