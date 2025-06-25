Police appeal to trace Derbyshire train passengers after theft of large amount of cash

Police are appealing for help in tracing two Derbyshire train passengers, believed to have travelled through Chesterfield and Derby, after the theft of large amount of cash

Officers would like to speak to the man and woman pictured after the money was stolen from a man’s bag in Leicester city centre.

The victim, who is in his 60s, withdrew money from a bank between 11am and 11.20am on 9 April. He then realised the cash had been taken while in Humberstone Gate a short time later.

It is believed those pictured – who are thought to have travelled via train through Chesterfield and Derby– could have information about the incident.

It is also believed the woman pictured is the same person, despite wearing different clothing.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to visit https://leicspolice.link/fXn9Z and quote reference 25*207074. or call 101.