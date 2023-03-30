News you can trust since 1855
Police appeal to trace Derbyshire man who exposed himself to young girl as she walked home

Officers are urging the public to help them locate a Derbyshire man who exposed himself to a girl.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read

Officers received a report of man exposing himself to a young girl as she walked home along Chellaston Road, Derby. The incident took place just after 7.15pm on Monday, February 27.

The individual that officers would like to speak to in connection with this report is described as an Asian man in his 30s, who was around 5ft 8ins tall.

He is of slim to medium build with short, dark to black hair. He was also wearing dark jeans, a t-shirt, and black trainers.

The incident occurred last month.
Officers wish to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time, and anyone who recognises this description.

You can contact Derbyshire Police using any of the methods below – quoting reference number 23*123968:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.