Police appeal to trace Derbyshire family of elderly man after his death
Officers have called on the public to help their efforts to locate an elderly man’s next of kin after he passed away last month.
Dennis Smith (79) died at his address on Moorfield Close, Eccles on Monday, January 22 2024.
Salford Police are attempting to identify Dennis’ next of kin, and it is believed that he has two sisters who live in Derbyshire.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. If you have any information that can help trace Dennis’ family, call the Police Coroner’s Office on 0161 856 4687.