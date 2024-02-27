Police appeal to trace Derbyshire family of elderly man after his death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dennis Smith (79) died at his address on Moorfield Close, Eccles on Monday, January 22 2024.

Salford Police are attempting to identify Dennis’ next of kin, and it is believed that he has two sisters who live in Derbyshire.

