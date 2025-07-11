Police appeal to trace “dangerous” wanted man – a convicted sex offender with links to Derbyshire

Police have launched an appeal to trace a convicted sex offender with links to Derbyshire – who “may pose a real danger to members of the public.”

Derbyshire Police have shared an appeal for information from their counterparts in Lincolnshire after Neil Trennan, aged 60, failed to return to North Sea Camp at Boston yesterday afternoon (Thursday, July 10).

Trennan is a convicted sex offender with links to Derbyshire. He was released on temporary licence for the day and failed to return to his meeting place in Boston.

Lincolnshire Police believe Trennan caught a Nottingham bound train from Boston Train Station at 10.49am on July 10. There are a number of stops or directions he could have taken having boarded the train.

Any sightings should be reported to Lincolnshire Police. Credit: Lincolnshire Police.

The image officers have shared was taken yesterday morning. He was wearing a black t-shirt and grey bottoms. It is unknown if he will have changed his clothing.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney, Lincolnshire Police, said: "Trennan is a dangerous individual; we need to find him as soon as possible. He is a convicted rapist and may pose a real danger to members of the public.

"Our investigations have been ongoing. They are not contained just to Lincolnshire and we are doing everything we can to locate him. Our release needed to be delayed while we made some of those inquiries.

"If you have seen Trennan please call us on 101. If you know where he is call 999. Do not approach him please call the police. We really do need the public's help in locating him and returning him to prison."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or 999 if they know where Trennan is – quoting Lincolnshire Police incident 288 of July 10.