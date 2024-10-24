Police appeal to trace biker spotted “driving erratically” and riding through kids play area near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged to public to aid their efforts to trace a biker spotted “driving erratically” outside Chesterfield – riding through a children’s play area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a photograph of a motorcyclist that they are attempting to trace.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to identify this motorcycle rider who had been seen driving erratically on Queen Victoria Road, and then thought it was a good idea to continue onto the Sunningdale Park kids play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know it’s not the best photo in the world but he can be described as wearing a patterned orange and blue helmet, grey hooded sweat top and black joggers.

This is the biker that officers wish to locate.

“The bike was orange and white, possibly with a number 35 on the side, and displaying the smallest number plate in history.

“This bike has been seen in New Tupton on numerous occasions and around the Mill Lane area of Wingerworth.”

If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.