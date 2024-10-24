Police appeal to trace biker spotted “driving erratically” and riding through kids play area near Chesterfield
Officers from the Wingerworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have issued a photograph of a motorcyclist that they are attempting to trace.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to identify this motorcycle rider who had been seen driving erratically on Queen Victoria Road, and then thought it was a good idea to continue onto the Sunningdale Park kids play area.
“We know it’s not the best photo in the world but he can be described as wearing a patterned orange and blue helmet, grey hooded sweat top and black joggers.
“The bike was orange and white, possibly with a number 35 on the side, and displaying the smallest number plate in history.
“This bike has been seen in New Tupton on numerous occasions and around the Mill Lane area of Wingerworth.”
If you have any information, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.