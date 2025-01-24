Police appeal to locate man in connection with “suspicious incident” in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:02 BST
Officers are attempting to trace a man in connection with reports of a “suspicious incident” in Derbyshire.

The Eckington and Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation into a suspicious incident in the village earlier this week.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a suspicious incident on Osmund Road/Darcy Road in Eckington, between 12.30pm and 1.00pm on Tuesday, January 21.

“He was also with another man, who had short dark hair, and was wearing a long black coat and jeans. We are appealing for any witnesses or information that would support officers with their investigation.”

This is the individual that officers wish to locate.

If you can help, contact the force using any of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

