Police appeal to locate man in connection with “suspicious incident” in Derbyshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Eckington and Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team have launched an investigation into a suspicious incident in the village earlier this week.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a suspicious incident on Osmund Road/Darcy Road in Eckington, between 12.30pm and 1.00pm on Tuesday, January 21.
“He was also with another man, who had short dark hair, and was wearing a long black coat and jeans. We are appealing for any witnesses or information that would support officers with their investigation.”
If you can help, contact the force using any of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.