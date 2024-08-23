Police appeal to locate convict who absconded from Derbyshire prison while serving sentence for multiple offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a convict who absconded from

Abib Edwards left HMP Sudbury between 9.00am and 10.00am on Friday, August 23.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The 25-year-old was serving a seven-year, six-month sentence for fraud, burglary and driving offences – and was convicted at North West London Magistrates Court in January 2022.

“Edwards is black, around 6ft tall, and of medium athletic build. He has black hair with a centre parting and braids to his ears, and black facial hair.

Members of the public were warned not to approach Edwards and contact Derbyshire Police with any sightings.

“He has links to Tottenham and Harlesden in North London, and the Stevenage area.”

Members of the public are asked not to approach Edwards, and instead contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below with any information – quoting reference number 554 of August 23:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.