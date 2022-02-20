Police in Chesterfield appeal for help identifying woman in connection with town centre theft

Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman they wish to speak with in relation to a theft in Chesterfield town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:18 pm

Officers are keen to speak with the female shown in this CCTV image as they believe she may be able to assist with their enquiries into a theft in Chesterfield town centre.

If you can identify the female pictured, please contact PCSO Follon using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22000083565:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form here

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.