Police in Chesterfield appeal for help identifying woman in connection with town centre theft
Police are asking the public to help them identify a woman they wish to speak with in relation to a theft in Chesterfield town centre.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:18 pm
Officers are keen to speak with the female shown in this CCTV image as they believe she may be able to assist with their enquiries into a theft in Chesterfield town centre.
If you can identify the female pictured, please contact PCSO Follon using any of the below methods, quoting reference 22000083565:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form here
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.