Police appeal to identify people in connection with theft at Chesterfield pub

The incident occurred on Friday, January 21 at the Barley Mow Inn, Wingerworth, and saw a male and female steal a jacket from another table at the venue.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the man and woman pictured, in relation to their investigations into this offence.

Anyone who is able to identify these individuals is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000061546:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging anyone who can identify the man and woman pictured to come forward.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101