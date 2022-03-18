Police appeal to identify people in connection with theft at Chesterfield pub
Police are asking the public to help them identify two individuals in connection with a theft offence at a pub in Chesterfield.
The incident occurred on Friday, January 21 at the Barley Mow Inn, Wingerworth, and saw a male and female steal a jacket from another table at the venue.
Police are asking the public for help identifying the man and woman pictured, in relation to their investigations into this offence.
Anyone who is able to identify these individuals is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000061546:
