Police appeal to identify man over burglary at Chesterfield business

Derbyshire police investigating a burglary at a business in Chesterfield have released an image of a man they’d like to speak to.

The incident happened around 5:40pm on 16 March when two catalytic converters were stolen from premises on Dunston Road.

It is believed the man pictured may be able to assist officers with their investigation and police are appealing for anyone who recognises him to get in touch

Anyone with information should contact police with reference 25*153145. You can contact Derbyshire police via:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.