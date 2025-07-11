Police appeal to identify man in connection with racially aggravated public order incident in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which occurred on Troughbrook Road, Hollingwood – at about 8.00pm on Friday, March 21.
A force spokesperson said: “A delivery driver dropped off a package at a property and then made a gesture before leaving. It is believed he could have been driving a white Transit van.
“Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries. We appreciate the incident happened a few months ago but we hope someone may recognise the man and come forward.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting incident number 25*166515:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.